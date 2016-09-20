Sahi Ram has denied all charges and claimed he was not at the spot.File photo

Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Tughlakabad Sahi Ram was booked for allegedly assaulting a man in Okhla on Monday.

The victim has been identified as Yogesh Bidhuri (36), a resident of Chhuria Mohalla.

According to the police, the incident came to light when they received a PCR call alleging assault by Mr. Ram near Barat Ghar, Tekhand, around 10-45 a.m. “The victim made a PCR call after which the police team reached the spot,” said a police officer.

According to the complaint, Mr. Bidhuri had some objections to the construction of a cemented road in a lane outside his house in Tekhand. When he raised the issue, Mr. Ram and his supporters allegedly beat him up with sticks and other objects.

His family rushed him to AIIMS and he was discharged after treatment. Mr. Bidhuri, later approached the police and lodged a complaint. A case under Sections 324, 505 and 341 of the IPC has been registered at the Okhla Industrial Area police station.

Mr. Ram has denied all charges and claimed that he was not present at the spot when the alleged incident happened, said the police.