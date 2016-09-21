The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested the AAP MLA from Okhla, Amanatullah Khan, for allegedly molesting a woman relative.

A case under Sections 354 (A) (sexual harassment), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) and 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the IPC was registered against him and the woman's husband.

The arrest comes three days after the former minister offered to surrender at the Okhla police station but was sent back by the police.