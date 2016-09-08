Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Ashutosh will appear before National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Lalitha Kumaramangalam on Thursday in response to summons issued to him for a blog in which he defended sacked Delhi Minister Sandeep Kumar’s appearance in a sexually objectionable CD.

Mr. Ashutosh took to Twitter stating: “I have decided to appear before NCW tomorrow as I have been asked by the panel, to present my views (sic).”

According to the notice, which was sent to Mr. Ashutosh on behalf of Ms. Kumaramangalam, whom the AAP leader termed “a member of the BJP's national executive” on September 5, the AAP leader must present himself at the commission's offices in Jasola on Thursday at 11:30 am.

“Considering the gravity of the matter, you are hereby required to give an explanation for issuing such statements that compromise the status and dignity of women,” read the notice, which the Commission said was issued in response to what it termed was “a very objectionable and obnoxious article” published as a blog on the website of a popular media channel based in the Capital.

In the wake of Mr. Kumar being sacked from the Women and Child Development and Social Welfare portfolio, after a CD containing visuals of him sexually exploiting a woman surfaced, Mr. Ashutosh had written a blog titled “The Sex was Consensual, Private Act. Why AAP sacked its man”.

In the blog, Mr. Ashutosh, referring to Mr. Kumar, asked: “What wrong has the man done?... this video encompasses pictures of a man and woman indulging in a sexual act. The video clearly establishes that both individuals knew each other and consented to sex in a private space away from the public glare… the question then is that if two consenting adults are physically involved with each other, is it a crime?”

Mr. Ashutosh had said the NCW notice was an attempt to “muzzle” him, and amounted to an “infringement of his fundamental right to express his views freely” and was in retaliation to the AAP’s political prospects in the Punjab Assembly Elections due early next year.