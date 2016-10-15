HC had said street vendors cannot sell wares in areas identified as no-hawking zones

To ensure that street vendors do not lose their livelihood, the Delhi government has asked the civic bodies — the three municipal corporations and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) — to not evict them during the festival season.

Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain in a meeting with officials asked them to ensure that the hawkers are not harassed, a constant complaint of the street vendors.

After the Delhi High Court’s October 5 order, which states that street vendors cannot sell their wares in areas which are identified as no-hawking zones under the earlier schemes on street vending, the civic agencies are carrying out eviction drives, even confiscating goods and carts of the hawkers.

Mr. Jain had issued an order on Monday in this regard, following a meeting with officials of the Revenue and Public Works Department.

“No coercive action is to be taken against petty vendors during the festive season. Principal Secretary, Urban Development, to submit a comprehensive note detailing the response to the observations of the Lieutenant-Governor and factual status regarding the town vending committees vis-a-vis the observations/directions of the High Court in the pending cases of street vending,” read the minutes of the meeting.

Congress leader Ajay Maken has been protesting alleged harassment of street vendors and hawkers by the Delhi government, civic bodies and the police.

‘Implement the Street Vendors Act’

He has demanded the implementation of Street Vendors Act, 2014.

According to Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending ) Act, 2014, rules had to be framed within six months for the settlement of the street vendors, and within one year, a scheme had to be prepared for its implementation.

The AAP leadership, on the other hand, has blamed Mr. Maken and the BJP-led municipal corporations for the plight of the vendors in the city.

“The vending committees were constituted to identify hawking and no-hawking sites. But the corporations failed to do so. Mr Maken went to court even as Street Vendors Protection Bill is in place. He is also responsible for the ‘harrassment’ faced by these hawkers," said an AAP leader.

