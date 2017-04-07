AAP goes door-to-door with municipal poll message

Aam Aadmi Party workers campaigning at Jahangirpuri in north-west Delhi on Thursday for the upcoming civic elections. Sushil Kumar Verma

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is getting its message for the upcoming municipal polls home delivered! The party has claimed to have knocked on the doors of around 24 lakh houses in the Capital since March.

Around 4,000 teams of the party are involved in the door-to-door campaign, as part of which a survey pamphlet containing 12 questions, candidate profiles and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s open letter are being distributed.

‘Yearning for change’

The survey results, a party leader said, would reflect the anger of the people against the BJP, which has been at the helm of all three corporations over the past decade and their “yearning for change”.

The data collated so far will be shared as and when the party achieves the target of visiting around 40 lakh houses, a senior party official said.

Separate rounds

Fifteen teams on an average are going around in each ward, while candidates are taking separate rounds as per the voters’ list.

“There is one door-to-door coordinator in each ward and one observer for every 10 wards. Fourteen district coordinators are monitoring these observers in turn. Party leader Durgesh Pathak is overseeing the campaign,” said AAP Delhi in-charge Ashish Talwar.

The municipal polls are scheduled for April 23.