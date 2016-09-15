: Even as dengue and chikungunya continue to spread across the Capital, the AAP government told the Delhi High Court on Wednesday that the number of cases was less compared to last year, and denied that the city was facing a crisis.

The government told a Bench headed by Chief Justice G. Rohini that it had taken several measures to control the spread of the vector-borne diseases this year.

An affidavit submitted by the government said the cases of dengue and chikungunya had shown a rise from July to October due to environmental conditions.

Under control?

It said that of the 1,158 cases of dengue reported till September 10, 354 were from outside Delhi. Of the 1,057 cases of chikungunya, no deaths have been attributed to the disease till date, said the government.

“Over-the-counter sale of NSAID drugs such as disclofenac, ibuprofen, aspirin, etc. has been restricted by R-1 (GNCTD),” the affidavit said, adding “ the price of dengue and chikungunya tests at private laboratories and hospitals has been fixed at Rs. 600 and that of platelet count at Rs. 50”.

The government further said an additional 1,000 beds had been arranged for dengue and chikungunya patients in the three nodal hospitals -- Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, Janakpuri Super Speciality Hospital and Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital.

The Bench was hearing a petition filed by advocate Shahid Ali, who had claimed that although a number of deaths due to chikungungya had been reported, the Delhi government was making statements such as “people should ask the Lieutenant-Governor about it”.

The Bench, after the hearing, asked the petitioner to come up with suggestions on the steps required to be taken in this regard, and fixed the matter for orders on September 20.