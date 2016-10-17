: After Aam Aadmi Party’s Matiala MLA Gulab Singh was arrested by the Delhi Police from Surat in an extortion case, the party cried foul over the matter. AAP leaders said the move to arrest the legislator was a ploy to spoil Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s rally in Gujarat.

“The BJP is shaken as AAP is gaining ground in States governed by them. They unleashed all their agencies after us,” said Water Minister Kapil Mishra. He later tweeted, “You (BJP) keep arresting our MLAs and one by one we will take over all BJP bastions. Do it quickly as you don’t have enough time.”

String of arrests

Mr. Singh, who is also AAP’s Gujarat convenor, is the party’s 15 th MLA to be arrested by the Delhi Police. Last month, a case of extortion was filed at the Bindapur police station after locals nabbed two men allegedly threatening two property dealers.

A third man, who fled, was seen leaving in a car belonging to the MLA. On Friday, the police arrested Uttam Nagar MLA Naresh Balyan in a separate case.

Reacting to the news, AAP leader Ashutosh in a series of tweets said: “Wow, Modiji, you are sheltering goons and arresting honest people. Gulab Singh's arrest is another proof that BJP's days are numbered in Gujarat. Modi is desperate/scared of Kejariwal’s soaring popularity in Gujarat,AAP Gujarat in-charge arrested on the day of rally for fake charges. Gujarat is now witnessing post-1972 scene when Gujarat revolted against Indira Gandhi's dictatorship and led to Indira's ouster in 1977 [sic],”.