AAP asks EC to let it test EVMs used in U.P., Punjab

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has claimed that the EVMs can be rigged. SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

more-in

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to allow it to randomly pick Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and test its authenticity from Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, where Assembly elections were recently held.

The party has also requested the poll panel to provide software details such as microcontrollers and chips used for storage of memory in EVMs.

In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi, AAP National Secretary Pankaj Gupta said the party should also be allowed to pick machines from strongrooms, instead of the commission providing them with machines.

Like it did in 2009, the poll panel is planning to invite parties to try and hack its EVMs.

For paper ballot

Amid the war of words between political parties and the ECI on the authenticity of EVMs, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stressed on the use of ballot paper.

Mr. Kejriwal said that since all political parties, except the BJP, are raising the issue then there is no reason why the ECI should not consider it.

“All political parties (barring BJP) and the people of India want paper ballots. Then why is EC insisting on EVMs?” Mr. Kejriwal tweeted on Wednesday.

After its poor show in the Punjab Assembly elections, Mr. Kejriwal has been alleging that the EVMs were tampered with.

‘EVMs can be hacked’

“The microchips inside the EVMs can be fiddled with. Sophisticated software is being used to do that. But not all machines are tampered, the critical ones are,” Mr. Kejriwal had claimed.

The EVM issue also led to a brief adjournment of Rajya Sabha proceedings on Wednesday as the opposition alleged tampering of voting machines.