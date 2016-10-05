left alone:In Tihar, there are about 400-500 inmates who have never had visitors and have never applied for parole. Some of them were taken on the trip.Photo: Special Arrangement

18 prisoners taken on a spiritual trip to Rishikesh, Haridwar say they felt a change in their lives

: When rape convict Umesh Singh accompanied 17 other prisoners on a trip to Haridwar and Rishikesh last month, it was the first time in 10 years that he stepped outside Tihar Jail. A reluctant Umesh had to be literally persuaded by jail authorities to apply for the opportunity that most other prisoners would grab with open hands.

According to jail authorities, Umesh was among the most eligible prisoners for a parole or a furlough. He had never violated the prison rules, and was among the well-behaved prisoners. But Umesh never showed any interest in leaving the jail.

“I never looked forward to being freed. I wanted to spend my entire life in jail,” Umesh told The Hindu on Tuesday after returning from the two-week trip.

In his 10 years of prison life, Umesh has not had a single visitor and has never availed the phone facility. His relatives distanced themselves from him the day he was convicted of rape.

Umesh, however, is not the only one. “In Tihar, there are about 400-500 inmates who have never had any visitors. Some of them have spent 10-12 years without meeting any relatives or friends from outside,” says Sudhir Yadav, Director General (Prisons).

Fear of outside world

This was among the first things he noticed when he took over as the Tihar boss in May this year. “Their isolation could be because of the nature of their crimes. They were left with no courage to go out into the outside world. We had to prepare them to get out of the stereotyped environment they were confined to,” says Mr. Yadav.

Having weighed the risks associated with any initiative involving convicts involved in heinous crimes, the officer immediately called out to Swami Ashutosh, who runs the Chetan Jyoti Ashram in Rishikesh. The spiritual guru and his followers have been providing yoga and meditation classes to Tihar inmates for sometime now.

Together, they decided to arrange a spiritual trip to Haridwar and Rishikesh for inmates like Umesh who never availed parole or furlough. But, despite scores of prisoners being eligible for the offer, only 25 inmates applied. Finally, 18 were chosen to go on this trip. These included nine men convicted of rape.

“These prisoners were accompanied by jail officials, but they were free for all practical purposes. As long as they did not flout any rules set for furlough, we had no reason to interfere in their lives,” said a jail official who was part of the trip.

During the trip, prisoners hopped from one ashram to another. They also spent three hours every day doing yoga and meditation. “All these prisoners willingly had Mundan (tonsuring the head) and Upnayan (wearing sacred thread) ceremonies on Haridwar ghats,” said Swami Ashutosh.

Some prisoners said they would have liked to have non-vegetarian food during the trip, but residing in an ashram meant they had to contain their taste buds. “But we ensured that they visited restaurants on a couple of occasions,” said a member of the ashram.

Having returned to jail on Tuesday, prisoners said they felt a change in their lives. “For the first time, I did not want to be in jail,” said Jairam Singh, a rape convict. For the jail authorities, meanwhile, the “success” of the trip has encouraged them to making it a monthly affair to benefit more prisoners.