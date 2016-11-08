A new express train will be launched on Tuesday between Gorakhpur and Badshahnagar in the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh to cater to the growing demand of passengers in the region.

The daily Gorakhpur-Badshahnagar Express will be flagged off from Gorakhpur by Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu through video conferencing from Rail Bhawan here, said a senior Railway Ministry official.

Besides the Gorakhpur-Badshahnagar Express, six more new trains, including the first Humsafar service, are slated to be launched by the month-end.

The Gorakhpur-Badshahnagar Express is expected to be a link between Gorakhpur and Lucknow through Barhni and will stop at Anand Nagar, Naugarh, Balrampur, Sohratgarh, Barhni, Tulsipur, Gonda, Barabanki and Malhaur enroute both directions.

Local representatives of Gorakhpur and nearby districts are expected to grace the flagging off function at Gorakhpur.

Ahead of Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Railways, which has already introduced about 57 trains in the last two-and-half years in the State are gearing up to introduce eight more new trains.

Besides, 142 special trains originating and terminating in the State and 550 specials passing through UP are already being pressed into service to clear the extra rush due to various festivalsin the current fiscal.

The much hyped fully AC-3 Humsafar Express for Gorakhpur will be the first among ten Humsafar trains proposed for various states to be flagged off by railways next month in the election—bound State.

Humsafar AC-3 coaches, specially designed with enhanced aesthetics interior and a new exterior colour scheme, are also equipped with CCTV system, fire detection and prevention system and integrated Braille displays among other facilities.

Train service between Gorakhpur-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Gorakhpur-Panvel, Gorakhpur-Bandra Terminus, Ghazipur-Kolkata, Jaunpur-Bandra Terminus, Deendayalu-Antyodaya Express between Mughalsarai-Nizamuddin through Mathura are slated to be launched in the coming days in U.P.