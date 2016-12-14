Youths die in road accident

more-in

: Two persons died after their bike allegedly hit a pavement and fell into a drain in Knowledge Park here on Monday.

The deceased— Ummed Ram (25) and Kamlesh (24)— worked as cooks at a private hostel.

The police said the duo was returning from the hostel when the incident occurred near Ishaan College.

“It is suspected that the bike was speeding, due to which the riders lost balance. The bike collided with a pavement and fell into a 10-feet-wide-drain,” said Manish Kumar Sharma, SHO, Knowledge Park police station.

A passer-by informed the police. A team reached the spot, and rushed the victim to a hospital where they were declared dead on arrival.

Mr. Sharma said the bodies had been sent for post-mortem examination. The reports are awaited to ascertain the cause of their death.

“The bodies of the victims will be handed over to their families after the post-mortem examination,” said Mr. Sharma.

The deceased were residents of Uttarakhand.

(The writer is a freelance journalist)