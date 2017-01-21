Youth votes likely to influence UP Assembly elections

more-in

The youth may prove to be game changers in Ghaziabad and Noida when it comes to the UP Assembly elections on February 11. The number of voters between 20 and 39 years of age constitute around 13.45 lakh voters out of a total of 25.92 lakh in Ghaziabad. The numbers are similar in Noida.

After the youth, those between 40 and 49 years of age dorm a major share of voters in Ghaziabad.

The district also has 25,605 new voters.

Voters between 20 and 29 years of age and 30 and 39 years account for 14.97 % and 18%, respectively, of the 4,081,159 voters in Ghaziabad. The district also has 2.5 lakh senior citizens.

“Schools have been directed to remind students to ask their parents to vote. Also, an event involving 10,000 to 15,000 students has been planned for January 25. We are taking all measures to achieve the target of 75% polling this time. Thankfully, the elections are scheduled for February 11, which is a Saturday,” said Rajesh Yadav, Additional District Magistrate (Ghaziabad).

Campaigns are also being undertaken by residents’ bodies to encourage voters. “We had students conducting rallies to encourage voters in trans-Hindon areas. We are putting up banners and hoardings on high-rises. A candlelight march will be held in Indirapuram on January 21, while a human chain has been proposed for January 28,” said a senior district administration official.

Parties careful too

With the focus on youth voters, parties are being careful in their selection of candidates.

“We will choose candidates without a criminal record, especially those who are educated. I am excited to participate in the election process,” said Ankit Jain, a student who will vote for the first time.

Noida, too, has a large number of young voters this time. Nearly six lakh voters have been added to the Gautam Budh Nagar constituency that includes five Assembly seats — one of which is Noida where nearly three lakh voters have been added. These include people who shifted here in the last few years.

Before the 2012 Assembly elections, Noida was part of the Dadri Assembly where the rural population chose an MLA who represented Noida too. However, with the delimitation exercise, Noida became a separate Assembly seat.

According to experts, the GB Nagar seat was earlier dominated by the rural population with caste playing a major role.

With the number of young voters increasing, such factors may be ignored. “The situation in Noida has become worse. But now young voters will decide,” said Amit Gupta, an IT professional.

The younger generation in villages, too ,does not attach much importance to caste. “Governments have fooled us in the name of caste. Farmers are likely to vote for development now,” said Udaiveer Bhati (36) of Agahpur village in Noida.