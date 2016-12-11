Youth shoots at friend, held

more-in

: A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly shooting at his friend in west Delhi’s Mayapuri.

The victim has been identified as Supreet Singh. He and accused Nikhil Arora had known each other since childhood, said the police.

Bone of contention

Singh would apparently help Arora with money for his gambling habit.

He had recently given Rs. 5,000 as surety for gambling on Arora’s behalf, but was not getting the money back.

On Wednesday, Singh visited Arora’s residence to recover the money.

Arora and another person, however, beat up the victim before opening fire on him.

Singh was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay, where he is said to be stable.

Arora was arrested on Friday.

Jailed in rape case

The police said Arora had been previously jailed on rape charges.

He has now been booked for attempt to murder.

The police said further investigation was on.