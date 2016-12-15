Your appointment is illegal, DCW chief tells Dilraj Kaur

more-in

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal has written to the commission’s Member Secretary, Dilraj Kaur, asking her to give up the charge as her appointment is ‘illegal’. Ms. Kaur was appointed by Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung.

Kejriwal order

Ms. Kaur, who is also the Women and Child Welfare Secretary, was given the charge by the L-G last week but Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had recommended P. P. Dhal for the job. Mr. Kejriwal had also issued an order asking Mr. Dhal to take charge. Ms. Maliwal wrote that her office had received the order from Mr. Kejriwal office and that the appointment by the L-G is not in accordance with the Constitution and the GNCTD Act, 1991.

“Mr. Kejriwal has directed the DCW and the Chief Secretary to wait for final outcome in the matter [appointment of Member Secretary, DCW] and not to implement the directions of the L-G to give charge of Member Secretary to Secretary, WCD [Ms. Kaur]. He has further directed that in the meantime, Mr. Dhal will hold the charge of DCW Member Secretary in officiating capacity. In pursuance of aforesaid orders, Mr. Dhal has already assumed the charge and is presently working,” she wrote.

Appointment of officials has been one of the main reasons for the ongoing war between the L-G and the Delhi government. This is also not the first time that two officials have been appointed for the same post. In past, there were two Home Secretaries in the Delhi government, one appointed by Mr. Jung and the other by Mr. Kejriwal.

Ms. Maliwal said that this is a ‘Transferred Subject’ to the GNCTD and the L-G has to act on the aid and advice of the elected government. “The DCW is legally bound by the directions of the elected government in the matter. In view of above, your [Ms. Kaur] unilateral joining as DCW Member Secretary despite a clear decision is illegal and cannot be accepted,” Ms. Maliwal wrote.

“Your joining report is therefore rejected. You may wait for the final outcome in the matter,” the letter read.