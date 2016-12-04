Workshop for scribes

more-in

The New Delhi YMCA Nizamuddin Division organised an orientation workshop for journalists on International Day of People with Disability, observed on December 3.

The journalists were given a guided tour of the YMCA Public School campus for better understanding of how schools for children with special needs work.

Besides academics, the teachers concentrate on making the children independent by teaching them day-to-day activities and also encourage them to show their talents.

Not just classroom education

Education in this school is not limited to classrooms. The children are also taught art and crafts, sports and drama.

“Drama not only teaches them moral values and improve their speech, it also helps them differentiation between colours,” explained the principal.

(The writer is an intern with The Hindu)