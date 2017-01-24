Worker’s body found hanging in building

more-in

An MCD worker’s body was found hanging in a building in south-east Delhi’s Sunlight Colony area, police said on Monday.

Around 11 a.m., police received information about the body hanging from the shaft between two flats of the building at Siddharth Extension.

The deceased has been identified as 46-year-old Sunderpal. He worked as a sweeper in the north Delhi civic body and had a case of cheating registered against him, a senior police officer said.

The body was hanging from a very strong plastic rope. No injury marks were found on the body. Sunderpal had got bail in the case of cheating. The bail document was found with his body, police said. — PTI