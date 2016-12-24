Woman shot at

more-in

NEW DELHI: A 47-year-old woman from Jamia Nagar, whose minor daughter is the victim in a gang rape case registered earlier this month, was shot at on Friday morning while the mother-daughter duo was on their way to a hospital.

After speaking to the family, Delhi Commission for Women Chief Swati Maliwal claimed that the two incidents were linked and questioned why were the suspect (s) in the first case were free to attack them again.

Police remained tight lipped about the connection or the action taken in the first case and said the suspects had their faces muffled, according to the woman’s daughter. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Romil Baaniya, however, said the accused in the first case is on the run.

The woman’s daughter and the eyewitness of the case had not recorded her statement till late evening.

In a brief statement, the police said the incident took place around 8-45 a.m. while the woman was going to hospital along with her daughter.

“She was fired upon on her back. Attacker was a young boy. After firing on the woman, he sped away from the scene on a motorcycle on which another boy was waiting at a small distance. A case of attempt to murder is registered,” said a senior police officer.

The victim was taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences Trauma Centre for treatment where she was operated upon. Ms. Maliwal visited the hospital in the evening and blasted the Delhi Police for failing to providing adequate security to the girl.

“It has been more than ten days since the rape case was registered and there has been no arrest. We want to know why the police failed to arrest them and effectively emboldened them to commit the second crime,” alleged Ms. Maliwal.

The rape case registered on December 11 was on the basis of a complaint submitted by the 15-year-old minor rape victim. She had purportedly told police in her statement that a 36-year-old man used to sexually assault her and even clicked her pictures and the accused threatened if she doesn’t follow him he would put those pictures on the internet.

According to the FIR, the girl was blackmailed several times and in November she came to know of her pregnancy and when she informed the accused he asked her for abortion. When she refused the boy threatened her of life, says the FIR.

On the progress of investigation in the first case, Mr. Baaniya said a tital of four accused were mentioned, one of whom was known to the girl and raids had been carried out to nab them.