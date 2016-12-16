Woman raped in car in Delhi’s Moti Bagh

more-in

In an incident that once again brings to the forefront the issue of women’s safety in the Capital, even four years after Delhi gang rape case, a 20-year-old woman was raped, allegedly by a driver in South Delhi's Moti Bagh late Wednesday night.

The driver has been arrested and the SX4 car seized.

The woman, a resident of Noida, was in Delhi on Wednesday to look for a job and it was around 10 p.m. when she decided to return home, she told police in a statement recorded at the South Campus Police Station..

As she waited for a bus near the AIIMS, the accused approached her and offered her a lift. She got into the vehicle, only to be molested on the way. When she resisted, the driver stopped the vehicle somewhere in Moti Bagh and went on to rape her. He fled after committing the crime, she told the police.

The woman then approached a Police Control Room (PCR) vehicle and narrated her ordeal.

As soon as she was sent for a medical examination, the south district police formed several teams to nab the accused. He was arrested from a friend's home on Thursday morning.

The car was reportedly found to be bearing a sticker of the Ministry of Home Affairs. Police, however, said their probe so far indicated it is a privately registered car.

However, the probe also suggested that the car could be belong to an officer of the armed forces and that the accused worked as a driver for him. The police are investigating the case further.