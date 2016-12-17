Woman raped in Delhi by cab driver

more-in

In an incident that indicated that Delhi is still unsafe even four years after the Nirbhaya gang rape case, a 20-year-old woman was allegedly raped in a car by a driver who had offered her a lift to her home in Noida.

The victim, however, managed to escape from the car when the driver went to relieve himself. Unlike the Nirbhaya gang rape incident, the woman was quick to spot two patrolling policemen and seek their help.

The accused Avneesh, a 28-year-old cab driver, was nabbed in about 12 hours after the crime. Police claimed he was arrested from a friend’s home where they were preparing to begin a drinking session.

Vehicle found in 4 hours

The vehicle, a second-hand Maruti Suzuki SX4 owned by the son of a CISF head constable, was recovered within four hours of the crime being reported to the police, claimed Ishwar Singh, DCP (South). The car was bearing a sticker of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the officer said how the sticker landed in the hands of the owner is a matter of probe.

The victim is a resident of Greater Noida. Daughter of a private security guard and a housewife, the woman was in Delhi to look for a job.

Investigators said she told them she had been taking lifts from cabs for nominal fares for the past few days after unsuccessfully looking for jobs in the city.

On Wednesday, she was in Green Park to look for a job. At around 8.30 p.m., she hired an auto-rickshaw that dropped her at Prithviraj Road. Police refused to confirm whether any misbehaviour by anyone forced her to get off the auto.

It was around 9 p.m. that Avneesh approached her in the SX4 car that he drives for the owner who usually rents it out, said the DCP.

He allegedly drove her around for the next four hours even as the victim remained clueless. She claimed that she questioned him about the routes on a few occasions, but she chose not to raise an alarm on the way because he allegedly kept misguiding her. Avneesh drove her to an isolated location in a residential colony of Moti Bagh Part 1 and then raped her.

Once she reported the incident, an emergency response vehicle with women police personnel were called and the victim taken to a hospital for medical examination.

Over the next few hours, a combing operation in the area led to police tracking the car and the accused.