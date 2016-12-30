Woman found murdered; neighbour under lens

more-in

: A 30-year-old woman was found murdered at her home in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri on Wednesday night.

Identified as Pushpa, the victim lived with her husband and a nine-year-old son in Mangolpuri’s O-Block. Around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, she carried her son to their neighbour’s house and requested them to take care of the boy while she returned from some work.

Mystery in the air

When the woman did not return almost an hour later, the neighbours began calling her on her mobile phone. When that did not yield any response, they went to her house.

One of them then tried to peep through the window. Inside, the woman’s motionless leg was visible.

Sensing something wrong, the neighbours informed the police, who broke into the house.

Body found

Pushpa’s body was found in a pool of blood inside. There were deep wounds on her neck.

A murder case was registered subsequently.

The police have questioned several people in the locality in a bid to identify the killers.

A relative and a neighbour are under police lens.