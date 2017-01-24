Woman found dead in north Delhi

more-in

An unidentified woman was found dead by the side of the road in north Delhi's Timarpur area on Monday, the police said.

The woman, in her late 20s, was fully clothed and had no injury marks on her body apart from one on her foot which she may have sustained in a fall on the road, said a police officer.

Body seen near drain

A PCR call was made by a passerby who saw the woman's body near the drain. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead, he said.

Some kind of liquid was coming out of her mouth when her body was discovered, the officer said, adding that one of her slippers was found a few metres from the spot.

Autopsy report awaited

The body was sent for autopsy to establish the cause of the death. Meanwhile, a police team questioned people in the area and scanned the records of missing persons to determine the identity of the woman, he added. PTI