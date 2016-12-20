Woman arrested for shooting sister dead

more-in

: Five days after a 25-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead at her home in north-east Delhi’s Shastri Park, the police have arrested her younger sister for the murder.

The police said the accused was jealous of her sister speaking to her boyfriend, Rihan, and suspected that she was taking undue interest in him.

An argument over this issue turned ugly on December 14, when the accused (21) allegedly shot her sister in the chest with a country-made pistol. Neighbours rushed to the family’s house upon hearing the gunshot, and found the victim lying in a pool of blood.

She was rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where she was declared brought dead. A murder case was subsequently registered.

Thrown off the trail

Dr. A.K. Singla, DCP (North-East), said the accused had initially claimed that two unidentified men had entered the house while she was in another room and had shot dead her sister.

“However, upon sustained interrogation, she confessed to have committed the murder,” said the DCP.

The police quoted the accused as claiming that she had warned her sister several times to keep away from her boyfriend, but she had allegedly paid no heed.

On the run

The police said the pistol belonged to Rihan. After the crime, the accused had allegedly called her friend Abid and handed over the weapon to him.

Abid and Rihan are absconding.

The victim had divorced her husband three years ago, and lived with her six-year-old son at her parents’ home.