Woman alleges rape by colleague

A 51-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a colleague on the pretext of marriage at the Puducherry House earlier this week.

According to the police, the accused works as a driver and had established physical relations with the woman after promising to marry her. The woman was a member of the housekeeping staff.

‘Promise of marriage’

In her complaint, she said the accused used to visit her quarter often at Puducherry Bhawan. They met three years ago and used to talk often. She said the man had promised to marry her. She later discovered that he was married and lived with his wife and children.

The police said the man is absconding and that they have constituted teams to nab him. They said his family was unaware of his whereabouts. The family also told the police that they had never heard the woman’s name before.