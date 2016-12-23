Woman ‘gangraped’, falls into 15-foot shaft in a bid to escape

more-in

A 21-year-old woman was injured on Wednesday night while trying to escape from a flat in west Delhi’s Dwarka where two men had allegedly gangraped her.

The woman sustained neck injuries after she fell into a shaft from a height of around 15 foot. One of the accused, who reportedly tried to prevent her from escaping, also fell after her and was injured.

Both of them were taken to a hospital and are said to be out of danger.

Accused claim to know woman

The two accused, identified as Sunil and Himmat, both in their late 20s, have been arrested.

While Sunil had earlier worked as a driver with a cab aggregator company, Himmat was looking for a job, the police said.

The woman, a resident of Gurugram, was waiting at a bus stop when the two men approached her in a car. Once she sat in the car, the accused allegedly drugged her and took her to a flat in Dwarka’s Hari Vihar.

Claiming innocence, the accused told the police that they knew the woman.

According to the woman, the two men took turns to rape her even as she remained unconscious.

“Sometime after the incident, Sunil left. He locked the flat, leaving the woman and Himmat inside,” said Surender Kumar, DCP (south-west).

The woman, who regained consciousness later, tried to escape around 9.30 p.m. She told the police that after she found the flat locked from the outside she began looking for another escape route.

It was then that she found an exit at the other end of the flat. But as she tried to get away, Himmat made an attempt to stop her. Trying to get away, the woman accidentally fell into the shaft. “Himmat was running after her and he, too, fell after her,” said the DCP.

Locals called the cops

Meanwhile, the locals, who feared the presence of thieves, informed the police.

However, after a police team arrived the woman told them that she was trying to escape after being gangraped.

The woman and Himmat were then rushed to Safdarjung Hospital.

The latter was arrested from the hospital itself.

During interrogation, he revealed the identity of the other accused, who was nabbed soon after. The duo has been booked for gang-rape, kidnapping and drugging the victim.