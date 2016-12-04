Woman’s body found, lower half missing

more-in

: The body of a woman, with its lower portion missing, was found in south Delhi’s Amar Colony on Saturday.

According to the police, the body, suspected to be one-day old, was stuffed inside a black travel bag and dumped in an open drain near a bus stand on Captain Gaur Marg near Garhi village T-point.

A local who had gone near the drain around 10.30 a.m. to urinate spotted the bag. At first, he thought that the bag contained cash. However, when he went near it, he sensed foul smell coming from the bag and immediately alerted the police.

On the trail

Officials said it was suspected that the woman was murdered at another place. It also appeared that some portion of the body had been eaten by an animal. The woman’s hands were tied with a rope and she was wearing a red colour salwar kameez.

“The victim appears to be in her mid-30s and has a wheatish complexion,” said a senior police officer.

A case of murder has been registered against an unknown person at the Amar Colony police station.

“We are going through reports of women who went missing last week,” the officer said.

The police are also questioning locals to know if they saw any suspicious activity in the area. This was the fourth such case in nine days to be reported from south Delhi.