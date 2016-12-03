Woman’s body found in South Delhi drain

more-in

In fourth such case reported in just over a week in South Delhi, a woman’s body was found stuffed inside a bag and floating on drain in Sriniwaspuri area on Saturday morning. The victim has not been identified so far.

Eyewitnesses who saw the bag in the drain suspected something amiss and informed the police. A police team arrived at the spot and upon checking the bag found a woman’s body in two pieces — chopped off below the abdomen.

The woman is estimated to be in her early thirties, said a police officer, adding that she was wearing a red colour salwar suit. The body has been sent to All India Institute of Medical Sciences for post mortem.