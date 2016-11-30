Withdrawal limit for weddings: Delhi HC dismisses plea

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to grant any relaxation in the withdrawal limit of Rs. 2.5 lakh for weddings, imposed in the wake of the ban on Rs 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes.

A petition, filed by advocate Birender Sangawan, sought a relaxation in the withdrawal saying there were various “customary donations” that were given during a wedding ceremony.

The Centre has maintained that necessary relaxations have been provided and certain restrictions have been put in place to ensure that there is no abuse of the system.