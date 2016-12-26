Wi-fi in 100 Haryana villages

more-in

The Haryana government extended wi-fi services to 100 villages on Sunday and decided to rename all Common Service Centres (CSCs) in urban and rural areas, besides e-disha centres at district headquarters as “Atal Seva Kendras”.

Announcing the launch of 53 information technology (IT) services on ‘Good Governance Day’, which is observed on December 25 each year to mark the birthday of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also conducted a draw-of-lots for the digital transaction award scheme to promote cashless transactions. Under the scheme, 65 winners were awarded five prizes of Rs.10,000 each, 10 prizes of Rs.5,000 each and 50 prizes of Rs.1,000 each.

With the new IT facilities, citizens would get 170 e-services through “Atal Seva Kendras” in the State. Facilities available at the CSCs would also be provided at e-disha centres. Earlier, Mr. Khattar had said CSCs in rural areas would be shifted to gram sachivalyas so all facilities are available under one roof. He said students passing Classes X and XII from the State board would be given certificates digitally. He also launched a “Knowledge Warehouse” to be set up in Gurugram to promote start-ups.