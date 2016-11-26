Why single us out, ask traders

more-in

: Opposing the ban on firecrackers, traders in the Capital on Friday questioned why the government was not taking action against factories or old vehicles which also contribute to air pollution.

“Why have only our licences been suspended? Why is no action being taken against factories or vehicles which emit smoke,” said Amit Jain, a firecracker seller.

Traders felt that firecrackers caused less air pollution compared to other sources.

“Crop burning and smoke from factories and vehicles are larger contributors to air pollution. The government needs to curb such practices, too,” said Sanjay Kumar, a trader near Jama Masjid.

Double blow

With shopkeepers already suffering losses due to the demonetisation move, some of them rued that they did not know how to pay their suppliers.

“I have a large stock of firecrackers. Who will buy them now? I am going to incur a huge loss,” said Mr. Jain.

“Weekly sales, which used to be around Rs.25,000 during this time of the year, have dropped significantly,” said another shopkeeper, who wished not to be named.

Livelihood

The ban is also going leave a lot of shopkeepers with no means to feed their families.

“My family has been in this business since 1947 and it is our only means of livelihood,” said Mr. Kumar.

(The writer is an intern with The Hindu)