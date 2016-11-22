West Delhi resident jailed for power theft

more-in

A west Delhi resident has been sentenced to two years’ jail for power theft, the BSES said in a statement on Monday.

According to the BSES, Ranjit Singh Chaudhary had stolen 243 KW of electricity to power a plastic factory at Golden Park in Tagore Garden’s Rampura. A penalty was imposed as no electricity meter was found at the factory.

Fine imposed

Two cases have been filed against him, one of which was lodged under the Electricity Act, 2003, for failing to pay the penalty.

Hearing the case, a special court at Dwarka sentenced him to two years’ rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs.1.48 crore, failure to pay which will invite six months’ simple imprisonment. The court also imposed a civil liability of Rs. 99.07 lakh as per the power tariff.

In its statement, the BSES said power theft was not a leading causing of loss of revenue, but was adding to the number of breakdowns and instances of tripping. It added that power theft remained a concern in parts of Najafgargh, Jaffarpur, Mundka, Nangloi, Daryaganj, Chandni Chowk, Paharganj, Seelampur, Nand Nagri, Yamuna Vihar, Karawal Nagar and Shaheen Bagh.