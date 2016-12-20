Week starts with season’s coldest day

COLD DAYS AHEAD: Fog at Tilak Bridge Railway Station in New Delhi on Thursday. — Photo: V. Sudershan

more-in

Delhiites woke up to the coldest day of the season so far on Monday, with the minimum temperature being one degree below normal for this time of year.

The mercury dipped to 6.6 degrees Celsius, one notch lower than normal, as per the Meteorological Department.

The maximum temperature recorded was 23.5 degrees Celsius, which was one degree above normal. The low temperatures were coupled with wind, making the day chilly.

Apart from the cold, there was moderate fog in the morning, leading to 40 Delhi-bound trains being delayed, nine being rescheduled and four being cancelled.

Clear skies

Tuesday is expected to be slightly warmer, with the minimum temperature forecast to be 9 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature would be around 23 degrees Celsius, a Met Department official said. Tuesday is also expected to have clear skies, with some mist and shallow fog likely in the morning.

Before the mercury dipped on Monday, Sunday had been the coldest day so far.

The minimum and maximum temperatures on Sunday were 7.2 and 23 degrees Celsius respectively.

‘Severe’ air quality

With the dip in temperature, air pollution levels remained high on Monday.

As per the National Air Quality Index, air quality was either ‘severe’, the highest level, or ‘very poor’, the second-worst pollution warning.

Levels of particulate matter remained two to three times over the standards during the day.