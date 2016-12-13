Website of private school in Noida hacked

more-in

The website of a leading private school here has been hacked and linked to websites having porn content by anonymous hackers. The school management has registered a complaint with the Centre for Cyber Crime Investigation (CCCI) in Sector 6. School authorities have told the police that the first incident of hacking took place in September and the school’s IT department acted and secured the website. However, the website has, once again, been hacked several times in the last four days. The authorities said the website is diverted to porn servers in India and abroad. “When the school authorities put the school’s website link in the URL, it led to some porn websites,” said Superintendent of Police (Noida) Dinesh Yadav.

The school management has temporarily fixed the problem.