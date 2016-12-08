We are stretched to our limit, say bank staff

more-in

It is not just the aam adami (common man) that has been overwhelmed by the chaos due to demonetisation, bank officials who have been working non-stop since the note ban was announced a month ago are complaining of fatigue.

“The lines haven’t got any shorter, the crowds haven’t thinned out and the working hours haven’t stabilised yet. We were told that we should be prepared for a 60-day work load and rush. We are only half-way through. Most of us are facing acute fatigue and the constant strain is causing of us to make mistakes,” said Madhu Kapoor, who works in a private bank in Ashram Chowk.

‘Making mistakes’

Ms. Kapoor said that before demonetisation there were fewer than three to four tally errors a month but now it is occurring daily.

“The people were earlier more patient with us but now I guess the wait is getting too much and we have at least one major fight a day at the bank,” said Ms. Kapoor, adding that the situation is similar in banks across Delhi.

‘Pressure taking a toll’

“Long lines and ruckus are a norm now. None of us are working less than eight hours a day. The pressure is taking a toll. We are unable to take a day off. Also there is pressure from the family and close relatives to le them deposit and withdraw money without standing in line. There is, however, simply no time to oblige anyone,” said Joyti Sharma, who works in a bank at Connaught Place. Ms. Sharma added that they can’t even take a break to go to the bathroom. “A fight happened this afternoon because a staffer took a five-minute break after his lunch. People shouted at the top of their voice asking him to come back,” Ms. Sharma said.