Wanted criminals held

more-in

: The Delhi Police arrested three alleged wanted criminals, including their kingpin, in west Delhi’s Vikaspuri on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vijay Kumar said the main accused, Mohd. Guddu, and his associates were planning to kill a rival gang leader, Mohd. Saddam, with whom they had been in a long-standing tussle.

In 2007, Deepak, a close friend of Guddu, was allegedly murdered by Saddam’s gang.

In retaliation, Saddam’s associate Nandu was killed by Guddu, for which he was jailed for almost eight years.

Extortion

Mr. Kumar further said Guddu and Saddam had tried to establish supremacy over extortion of protection money from people selling illicit liquor and over people involved in gambling in west and south-west Delhi.

“Last year, after his release on bail, Guddu, whose appeal against his conviction in Nandu’s murder case is still pending, re-formed his gang and decided to kill Saddam,” said Mr. Kumar said.

Meanwhile, Saddam, who is in jail, has continued his business through his associates.

On October 26, the police had arrested two people belonging to Guddu’s gang following a brief encounter.

On toes

“We had arrested two people who had been lingering around the Vikaspuri police station on the night of October 26. The rest of their associates had managed to flee. During interrogation, they had revealed that they were associates of Guddu. Subsequently, the police had been on the lookout for the gang members,” said Mr. Kumar.

On Thursday, the police received a tip-off that Guddu and his associates would be arriving in Vikaspuri.

A trap was laid, and the accused were arrested.

Weapons seized

A country-made pistol, four live cartridges, a knife and two motorcycles were seized from them, said the police.

(The writer is an intern with The Hindu)