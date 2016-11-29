Vendor commits suicide

more-in

: A 32-year-old vendor allegedly committed suicide at his residence in north-east Delhi’s Jyoti Nagar on Sunday.

The victim, Abu Taleb, sold footwear in Gurugram. While his wife and two children lived in New Kardampuri area of Jyoti Nagar, Abu stayed in Gurugram.

Under debt

His family claimed that Abu’s business had suffered due to the demonetisation move, but the police suspect he was reeling under a debt. A senior police officer said no suicide note was found and that there was no proof to substantiate the family’s allegations.

Usually, Abu would visit his family once a week. However, his brother Abu Les said he had been in Jyoti Nagar for the last three days.

Abu’s family found him hanging after they broke open the door of the one-room accommodation. “On Sunday evening, he had sent Rubina and the children to my house. He committed suicide when he was alone,” said Abu Les, who lives in the same locality.