Vegetable sellers, small traders adopt e-payment

more-in

Unable to do business in the absence of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes, some vegetable vendors and small traders in the city have shifted to cashless forms of transaction with the help of card readers and mobile wallets.

Naresh Kumar, who owns a grocery shop in Greater Kailash, is availing online payment services to keep his business going.

“Our sales dropped after the government scrapped high-value currency notes. People would come with old currency notes, which we don’t accept. So I started accepting payments online. Some customers who order in bulk are finding it easy to pay me online,” said Mr. Kumar.

Sethipandian, a seller of south Indian food in Daryaganj, installed Paytm on his phone a few days after the government announced the demonetisation decision. “After the government announced the decision, the number of customers declined. I then installed Paytm on my phone. I ask my customers to pay through my mobile wallet. My sales are back to normal,” Mr. Sethipandian said.

Benefits galore

Some vegetable vendors in Delhi have also adopted cashless transactions by installing a card reader. “People have less cash on them. Since I installed a card reader, my customers are happy and I am doing good business,” said Ravi.

People facing the cash crunch are also relieved with the gradual acceptance of digital payments by vendors.

Nandini Tomar, a resident of south Delhi said: “It is a major relief that some grocery shops and fruit sellers are accepting payments online. There are long queues outside banks and arranging for cash is a real problem.” — PTI