Vadodara school wins CBSE cryptic crossword

At the end of the three-day grand finale of the national inter-school CBSE Cryptic Crossword Contest (CCCC) 2016, the team from Navrachna School in Vadodara on Monday lifted the trophy. Coming close on their heels were NPS Bengaluru and SES Gurukul, Pune.

‘Discount’

The team of Amar Mishra and Prem Thalik from Navrachna School of Vadodara cracked the cryptic clue of “dancing destination in university got highest bid rebate” and became the champion.

The answer to the clue in the beginning, by the way, is ‘discount’. And here’s how the champions got it: “Discount-rebate; Disco- dancing destination, U- university and NT- highest bid [in bridge – No Trump].

Aditi Kaul and Neha Cherian of NPS Bengaluru came second, while the third spot was taken by Onkar Joshi and Rajlaxami Chavan of SES Gurukul, Pune.

The grand finale was a culmination of a series of gruelling preliminary rounds across 36 cities and towns in the country. The winners from these rounds qualified for the finals which took place from December 5 to 7 in New Delhi.

“The fact that no team from the top four metros — New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai — made it to the last round shows the contest is becoming popular in smaller towns and getting an eclectic flavour. This is heartening. This not only means that the contest is becoming more competitive by the year but also that it gives an opportunity to take this beautiful mind game and its benefits to more and more young students and providing a level-playing field in an intensely competitive job market,” said Vivek K. Singh, the Bihar Principal Secretary and CCCC 2016 chief mentor.