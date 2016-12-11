Use your ears when fog hampers visibility: police

more-in

With dense fog slowing down traffic and threatening accidents, the Delhi Traffic Police have advised motorists to rely on their other senses in the absence of good visibility.

Other senses

In an advisory issued by the police, they have asked motorists to “keep an eye on the road and use one’s ears more carefully to judge traffic that cannot be seen”.

Explaining this piece of advice, a senior traffic police officer said that dense fog often does not allow motorists to see vehicles around them very clearly.

“The rolled up windows of the vehicles mean the drivers cannot even clearly hear the honking of other vehicles. They are advised to keep the music volume low and ensure that there is more silence inside their vehicles than usual so that they can hear another vehicle that could be close by,” said the officer.

The advisory, in fact, requests motorists to switch off their mobile phones and music if that can keep them alert to vehicles nearby.

“For once, in the fog season, we would actually request motorists to make use of honking to stay safe,” said the officer.

Low beam

The police have also requested motorists to drive with lights on low beam. “High beams get reflected back in the fog and impair visibility,” they explained. Commuters are also requested to use fog lights in case of visibility less than 100 metres and not overdrive their headlights.

No changing lanes

In addition, motorists are advised against changing lanes and crossing traffic. “In case of dense fog, use pavement marking to guide you. Use the right edge of the road as a guide, rather than the centre line,” said Garima Bhatnagar, Joint CP (Traffic).

Use of defroster

The windows and mirrors of the vehicles must be kept clean and drivers should not hesitate to repeatedly use their defroster and wipers to maximise visibility. Drivers are also advised to keep as much distance from the vehicle in front as possible. “You will need that extra distance to brake safely,” said the officer.