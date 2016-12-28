US gang-rape victim identifies three accused

more-in

: A test identification parade of the accused arrested in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a US national at a five-star hotel in Connaught Place earlier this year was conducted in Tihar Jail on Tuesday, where the victim is learnt to have identified three of the four accused.

A senior police officer said the victim managed to identify the tour guide, driver and cleaner while she couldn’t confirm the identity of the hotel staffer. The four were arrested on Monday.

Judicial custody sought

The accused were sent to Tihar Jail after the Delhi Police moved an application seeking their judicial custody before Metropolitan Magistrate Harvinder Singh. The victim arrived here a few days ago to join the probe and recorded her statement in front of a judicial magistrate.