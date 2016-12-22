UP Crime Branch to probe ‘fraud’

more-in

The Uttar Pradesh Crime Branch will investigate alleged fraudulent transactions in Axis Bank at Sector 51 here. The FIR has been lodged at the Sector 49 police station.

According to SHO, Sector-49, Bijendra Singh Bhadana, a person identified as Nandu Paswan filed a case of fraudulent activity against unknown persons under IPC sections 420, 468 and 467. “We registered a case and found suspicious transactions amounting to crores. We have transferred the case to the Crime Branch,” he said.

Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch) Vishwajeet Srivastava told The Hindu that he is yet to receive the written order for the transfer of the case. “A written order is likely to be passed by Wednesday night or Thursday to investigate financial irregularities in Noida’s Axis Bank branch,” Mr. Srivastava said.