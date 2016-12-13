U.S. woman says probe not satisfactory

more-in

: The U.S. national, who was allegedly gangraped in a five-star hotel in Connaught Place here in April, says she isn’t quite satisfied with the probe and is willing to come down to the country to join the investigation, despite the “nightmarish” experience.

Ordeal

In an email interaction, she shared how she was trying to survive after the ordeal which still haunts her eight months on.

The 25-year-old, who works as a teaching aide in the U.S., claimed she was drugged by the accused for several days and it was only later that she could recollect the details of the incident.

After returning, “it was around end of July that I started to remember what happened to me in India. Till date, I get panic attacks when the incident runs through my mind,” she said.