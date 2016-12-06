U.S. woman gang-rape : victim drugged, assaulted with broom

more-in

: The complaint of the 25-year-old American woman, who was allegedly gangraped at a five-star hotel in New Delhi this April, states how she was sexually assaulted with objects such as bottles, cans and even a broom.

She claimed that one of the five accused (described as a man in his mid-30s and around 5.8 feet tall) was particularly brutal.

Brutal assault

He allegedly assaulted her with a broom and even banged her head on the toilet bowl and urinated on her when she rushed to the washroom to save herself.

“He even threatened to set her on fire,” said a source.

During the assault, the accused also purportedly told the woman that they wanted to teach her a lesson for travelling alone to India. The woman was allegedly gangraped on the intervening nights of April 8 and 9 and April 9 and 10. On the first day, sources said, she was made to consume water spiked with drugs, which made her unconscious.

Following the assault, the accused allegedly wrapped her in a blanket and and took her to the hotel hallway from her room. In the lobby, some employees, taking note of her dishevelled state, allegedly asked her if she “had been raped”. It is, however, not clear whether those employees reported the matter to their seniors or escorted her back to her room.

On April 9, the guide allegedly served her tea mixed with a “white powder” which he claimed was sugar. She fell unconscious, after which she was assaulted again.

Video

The same day, the accused allegedly played a video they claimed they had filmed the previous night. Although the video was never shown to the woman, she claimed that she could recognise her voice in that.