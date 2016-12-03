U.S. woman alleges gang-rape

more-in

: The Delhi Police have received an e-mail complaint from a U.S. national claiming that she was gang-raped by five men, including a tourist guide, at a five-star hotel near Connaught Place earlier this year.

In her complaint, the woman said she had arrived in Delhi in March on a tourist visa and was staying at the hotel, where the crime took place.

One day, the tourist guide arrived at the hotel along with four friends. They shared a few drinks in the woman’s room, following which the men allegedly took turns to rape her.

‘Depressed’

Traumatised by the incident, the woman went back to the U.S. In her complaint, the woman said she had not told her family about the incident and had gone into a depression.

She later confided in a friend, a lawyer, who told her to approach an NGO.

The NGO then asked the woman to approach the police.

After the e-mail was received, the case was transferred to the Connaught Place police station.

A case is likely to be registered soon.

Sources say that an inquiry has been initiated to identify the travel agent who had introduced the woman to the guide.

The police are likely to contact the U.S. Embassy asking them to provide the details of the woman, her purpose of visit to India and the duration of her stay.