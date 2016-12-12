Two-year-old killed

more-in

: A two-year-old girl died while her mother was critically injured after a speeding car hit them in east Delhi’s Vinod Nagar on Saturday night. The accused driver has been arrested.

The mother, 28-year-old Poonam, was going to a relative’s house with her three children — two sons and a daughter — when the accident happened. They are residents of east Delhi’s Kalyanpuri.

Hit from behind

The police said the accident happened near a gurdwara on NH-24. “Eyewitnesses told us that a speeding car hit the woman and girl from behind. The force of collision threw the toddler away from her mother’s arms. She sustained fatal injuries to the head and neck upon landing, while the car went on to drag the mother for a few metres. The boys managed to get to safety. The girl and the mother were rushed to a hospital, where the girl succumbed to injuries,” the police said.

Driver arrested

The driver was caught after the locals gave him a chase. “We have registered a case at the Kalyanpuri police station. We are also looking at CCTV footage to establish the events. The child’s body has been sent for post mortem and the matter is being probed,” the officer added.