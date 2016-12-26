Two killed in accident on Mukundpur flyover

more-in

Two men were killed after their two-wheeler rammed a barricade erected on Mukundpur flyover by the Public Works Department (PWD) on Saturday night.

The police suspect that the victims, who were reportedly inebriated, were driving at a high speed and not wearing helmets. A medical report is yet to establish if the duo had consumed liquor.

Driving at high speed

A senior police officer said the incident took place around 10 p.m. when the duo reached Mukundpur flyover, over which another flyover is coming up.

“Two pillars are being erected for the double-decker flyover, because of which the PWD had put barricades in place,” said the officer.

According to eyewitnesses, the victims were driving at a high speed. They told the police that the rider had bent to spit when he approached the barricade.

Flung from motorcycle

In doing so, he lost control. The duo was flung from the motorcycle and bled to death as a crowd gathered. The police were then informed, after which two teams rushed the victims to a nearby hospital where the duo was declared brought dead.

The deceased, 40-year-old Raj Kumar Thakur and 25-year-old Bajrang Singh, were residents of Samaypur Badli. They were autorickshaw drivers, said the police.

Warning signs in place

Asked if there was any lapse on the PWD’s part, the police said that adequate warning signs had been put in place. He, however, added that blinkers would help motorists see the barricades clearly. “All necessary precautions were taken. It is an unfortunate accident,” said a PWD official.

A case under section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC has been registered against unidentified persons.