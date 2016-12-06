Two held for drug smuggling

more-in

: Officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have arrested a cab driver and a Nigerian for allegedly trying to smuggle party drugs worth Rs. 3 lakh from here to New Zealand using a postal courier.

The sleuths swung into action after a courier agency informed it few days back about a suspect parcel booked to the Kiwi nation, officials said.

The sleuths soon landed at the courier office and recovered 300gm of Amphetamine (party drugs) from the said parcel. They later arrested the accused. —PTI