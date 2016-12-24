Two arrested for depositing Rs. 34 crore in fake accounts

more-in

The Delhi Police have arrested two men for allegedly depositing an “unaccounted” Rs. 34 crore into “fake accounts” they had opened in the Capital.

Rajkumar Goyal (47) and Ranjit (29) were arrested from old Delhi’s Naya Bazar area on Thursday night. The bank branch where they had deposited the money is located in the same area, said Ravindra Yadav, Joint CP (Crime), on Friday.

Bank staff helped accused

Mr. Yadav alleged that the bank’s branch manager and other staff had allegedly helped the duo. He added that the police was verifying if the bank manager had been “removed”.

Both the men are also believed to be involved in issuing fake bills against bank entries and in cases of theft of sales tax.

“Goyal is the mastermind. He had floated many fake companies through which he used to convert illegitimate money into legitimate money through RTGS (Real Time Gross Settlement) transfers,” said Mr. Yadav.

“We are verifying if the accused used demonetisation as an opportunity to transfer black money into the fake accounts and earn a commission,” he added.

The information came to light when the Crime Branch was probing a complaint filed by a woman in September this year. She had complained that Rs. 40.5 lakh and Rs. 15.2 lakh had been debited from her account on September 3 and 5, respectively, through RTGS transactions.

She also gave the police cheque numbers used in the transactions and told them that the original cheques were still with her. The police then received a tip-off about Goyal, said Mr. Yadav.

“The accused initially tried to mislead the team. Later, they accepted their involvement,” said the officer.