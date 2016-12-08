Tweets may have been made from five countries

more-in

The offensive tweets made from the official Twitter accounts of the Indian National Congress (INC) and its vice-president Rahul Gandhi were made from Internet Protocol (IP) addresses in five different countries, investigation so far has revealed.

IP addresses identified

In a reply received from Twitter, the Delhi Police has identified the IP addresses and will now write to the server heads of the various countries to narrow down on the suspects.

A senior police officer said that the social networking site had identified five countries from where the hacked accounts were used. “These include the United States, Romania, Canada, Thailand and Sweden,” said the officer.

Account histories

dug out

The Twitter account history of both accounts has revealed that the accounts were operated from these countries. Data from the two accounts revealed that the INC’s Twitter account was accessed on two consecutive days — between 9.15 p.m. and 9.30 p.m. on November 30, and around 10.30 a.m. on December 1 — in Bangalore, where the main server of the INC media operation is.

Stumbling block?

The police, however, expect another stumbling block as previous case histories have suggested that proxy servers are widely used in hacking.

This allows hackers to skip the IP addresses, making it difficult to trace the exact location.

The police, however, plans to write to the five countries seeking details of the users.

If the details are not to be found useful, the police may approach the competent courts in these countries.

The history details of the Congress’ server, meanwhile, are yet to be obtained.

Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter account was hacked on November 30, a day after which the official account of the Indian National Congress was hacked.