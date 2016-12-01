Tunda attacked in Karnal jail

more-in

Scuffle between alleged LeT bomb maker and two other inmates

: Syed Abdul Karim alias Tunda, the alleged bomb-maker for terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), was attacked by two inmates inside Karnal jail in Haryana on Wednesday morning.

Tunda was taken to the Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College for check-up under high security soon after the attack and was discharged an hour later. The jail authorities said he is doing fine.

Attempt to strangle

Haryana Director-General (Prisons) Yashpal Singal told The Hindu over telephone that Tunda was having tea around 8.30 a.m. when he got into an altercation with two inmates, later identified as Amandeep and Joginder. Soon, a scuffle broke out between them and the duo tried to strangulate him, said Mr. Singal.

He added that the security personnel present around acted promptly and separated them. His security inside the jail has been increased in the wake of the attack, said Mr. Singal.

Karnal Jail Superintendent Sher Singh said an attempt to murder case has been registered against the duo. Amandeep and Joginder, both residents of Panipat, are involved in several cases of murder and dacoity, he said.

Tunda, who is accused of masterminding over 40 bombings in India, was brought to Karnal jail on Tuesday evening following directions by a Panipat court.

He was produced in the court on Monday in connection with a bomb blast in a private bus in Panipat in 1997. A 10-year-old boy was killed and several others were injured in the blast. Tunda is to be produced again in Panipat court on Thursday.