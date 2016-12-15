Trial to do away with stamp on hand baggage begins today

more-in

: With the trial run for doing away with the mandatory practice of getting a security stamp on hand baggage, set to begin at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here and five other airports from Thursday, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) plans to optimise its workforce by enhancing surveillance at other vulnerable points.

“As of now, we have one personnel per baggage screening machine just to stamp the luggage tag. Once we do away with the process, it will free them up to guard other sensitive areas,” said CISF PRO Manjit Singh.

Asked if the new step will create any confusion among flyers, Mr. Singh said since the process involved simplifying a procedure rather than adding another layer of check, that was unlikely to be the case. “There is no extra congestion expected. We still have to ensure that simplifying does not mean any compromise. Our back up plan will be to increase random checks and enhance both manual and electronic surveillance. For manual surveillance, enough manpower is already at our disposal in the form of men who are freed up from tagging duties,” said Mr. Singh.

Following a high-level meeting between the airport security force and top executives of over a dozen major airlines, the decision was announced earlier this month.

It is expected to help passengers who often end up missing their flight or cause delays by returning to checking areas in case of unstamped luggage. On an average, it is expected to save five minutes per passenger, as they can now board their flights after getting other checks done. The CISF plans to make it a permanent fixture if the trial run succeeds.